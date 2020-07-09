LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base will revert back to Phase 2 reopening, effective immediately.
Nellis AFB entered Phase 3 of their reopening on June 1. According to a news release, the base will revert back a phase after "a sustained increase" in positive COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada.
Phase 2 allows mission-essential employees to work on base while allowing telework as much as possible. Face coverings and social distancing will be required on base. Nellis AFB also encourages airmen to avoid large crowds, bars and those not following CDC or Nevada state guidelines.
Access to the base remains restricted to base personnel and dependents of uniformed members, Nellis officials said. The base hospital remains open to all eligible beneficiaries.
For the base to go back to Phase 3 guidelines, the base must see no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust coronavirus testing, hospital surge capacity and contact tracing measures for at least two to three weeks.
