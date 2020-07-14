LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base announced Tuesday evening that eligible beneficiaries will be allowed on base for limited services and access.
Beneficiaries will have access to the Exchange, Commissary and food services starting this Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19.
The satellite pharmacy will reopen beginning July 25 and prescriptions must be filled by 10 A.M. on July 21 to be ready on July 25.
Prescriptions are still available by mail or by a pharmacy of choice.
Nellis Air Force Base is under a Phase 2 reopening phase, with three more phases left to reach. The Base is still under a public health emergency, said base officials.
Leadership on base is monitoring the the efforts from state and federal health officials to provide the best response.
To progress into future phases, certain policies are in place: no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, extensive tracing measures and other stipulations.
The five step reopening approach is designed to keep all beneficiaries safe and health.
For more information regarding Nellis Air Force Base's COVID-19 policy, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.
