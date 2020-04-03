LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base officials declared a public health emergency Friday, a move that will increase personnel restrictions on base in the coming days and broaden the reach of healthcare resources.
According to a release, 99th Air Base Wing Commander, Col Cavan Craddock said a series of changes will occur, limiting the on-site access of some individuals.
On April 6, only mission essential personnel and those who live on base will be permitted entry, the release stated. However, retirees will still have access to the Satellite Pharmacy through April 10.
Beginning April 11, further restrictions will only allow essential personnel and residents on base, with sustained access to the Commissary and Base exchange.
"This is a rapidly changing situation and these measures, while temporarily inconvenient, are being implemented to mitigate spread of the virus, protect our mission and keep our Airmen and families safe,” Craddock said in a statement.
Medical emergencies will be handled at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.
"This was a tough choice and there are undoubtedly more tough choices ahead. I appreciate the support and understanding of our retiree, veteran, and local Las Vegas community as we tackle this challenge together," Craddock said.
