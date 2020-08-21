LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Retirees will be granted 24/7 access at Nellis Air Force Base beginning August 31.
Nellis AFB will open the base to retirees for the first time in several months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access to the Nellis Club, Warrior Fitness Center and ID renewals will have restrictions to retirees. Retiree ID cards will remain valid until renewal services reopen.
The Nellis Satellite Pharmacy will have normal hours Monday through Friday starting at the end of August.
Eligible beneficiaries will have access to the Mike O'Callahan Military Medical Center.
To find out more about NAFB COVID-19 polices, please visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.
