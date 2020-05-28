LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas announced Thursday Phase III of its five-phase reopening plan will begin June 1.
According to a release, Nellis AFB will remain under a Public Health Emergency, but will ease personnel restrictions, allowing for the return of all on-base workers. Social distancing regulations will still be enforced, limiting in-person gatherings of 10 or more people to "essential missions only," the base said.
In addition, dine-in eateries can reopen with safety measures in place.
Before advancing to Phase IV or V, Nellis AFB said the following must be met for a minimum of two to three weeks:
- no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases
- robust testing capability
- hospital surge capacity
- extensive tracing measures
Under Phase IV, eligible patrons will regain full access to the base on weekends and the satellite pharmacy will become available to retirees. As a safety precaution, face masks will be required on-site (Commissary, Pharmacy, Exchange), with adjusted hours in place.
When Nellis enters Phase V, all eligible patrons will regain full access to the base, with appropriate social distancing regulations.
Nellis AFB continues to monitor the situation in order to continue with the phased-approach of reopening. A Public Health Emergency was declared April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.