LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base administered the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine to their staff on Wednesday.
At the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center, the vaccine will be administered in a phased approach, according to a media release. First responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are in the first phase.
The distribution is part of Operation Warp Speed.
