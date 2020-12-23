Nellis AFB vaccine
Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base administered the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine to their staff on Wednesday.

At the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center, the vaccine will be administered in a phased approach, according to a media release. First responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are in the first phase.

The distribution is part of Operation Warp Speed. 

