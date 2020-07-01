LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neighborhood Justice Center will offer free mediation to landlords and tenants in Clark County as Nevada's eviction moratorium expires.
The NJC said all landlords and tenants are encouraged to enter into payment plans pursuant to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's emergency directives regarding rent and the COVID-19 pandemic. The NJC said mediation is helpful in ensuring the tenant can avoid eviction while also ensuring the landlord will be paid for rental payments in default.
Those with a pending small claims trial can mediate through NJC ahead of a scheduled court date. NJC said the process saves time and money and avoids court proceedings.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mediations will take place via phone. Either party can start the mediation process by downloading and submitting the Mediation Intake Form from the website or by calling 702-455-3898.
Once the Mediation Intake Form is received, each side will be contacted. If both parties agree to mediate, a telephonic mediation will be scheduled, county officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.