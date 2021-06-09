LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some businesses are struggling to find workers as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many employers are hiring at the same time with restrictions lifted. Some businesses have cut back hours or temporarily closed due to not being able to find workers.
“I think it’s a job seekers market right now. So that’s something job candidates should consider. And I think it’s a great opportunity for people to negotiate for a little bit more of what they’re looking for out of a job,” said Alexandria Dazlich with the Nevada Restaurant Association.
FOX5 talked to some local negotiators to find out how to best get the wage you want.
"You want to glow," said Mark Lefkowitz.
Lefkowitz has worked many real estate deals in the Las Vegas area. He said when negotiating, people need to show how they will contribute to the business and make a connection with an employer.
He said if employee and employer are a good match, and a person doesn’t get the pay they want, don’t give up right away.
"You say look, why don't you give me a test and I will start off at a lower amount. You try to bridge them together. Give me a moment. Let me just step in here. Watch what I can do. Let me prove myself," said Lefkowitz.
Murray Mackenzie has been in the hospitality industry for a couple decades and is a UNLV Assistant Professor who teaches food and beverage and event management. He said you have to connect, make yourself employable and be a little patient.
“You'd be so surprised, you will fit in with your personality with your skill levels. And such there will be other things that you will see are going to help benefit you and the salary will increase from that. I think that's the best advice I can give," said Murray.
