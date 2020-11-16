LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As more Americans shop from home this holiday season, retail workers are rushing to hire remote customer service workers to fulfill the online demand.
Williams Sonoma out of Las Vegas is looking to hire 260 people by the end of this week to start Monday.
"The needs for these products are flying off the shelves. Based on these call volumes and the demands of our customers right now, we've had to hire an additional 1,000 people in the last three weeks," said recruiting manager Joshua Layton.
The home goods company is seeing the increased demand for typical holiday goods, as well as the need for home products as more Americans stay home for the holidays.
FlexJobs listed these companies as having the most numbers of "work from home" seasonal jobs, from customer service to human resources:
- Amazon
- DraftKings
- Harry & David
- Huckberry
- Minted
- Modsy
- Perkins & Co
- Popcorn Factory
- Sundance Institute
- TaxSlayer
- Uncommon Goods
- VF Corporation
- Williams-Sonoma
For more information on Williams Sonoma hirings out of Las Vegas, click here.
