LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts released results on contact tracing and testing efforts Thursday morning.
Of the 15,051 COVID-19 tests on employees so far, 548 have tested positive. That amounts to a 3.6% positivity rate. Fifty-one positive results were before reopening of the resort on June 4 and 497 were after reopening.
Since reopening, Wynn said only six guests have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our goal, by implementing our Surveillance Testing Program and establishing a robust in-house contact tracing effort, is to make Wynn Las Vegas the safest place our guests and employees can go outside of their own homes," Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a release.
Wynn said each employee is required to pass a COVID-19 test before returning to work or upon hiring. Wynn officials said the 15,051 tests surpasses the current employee base and up to 700 employees get tested at random every two weeks.
Wynn Las Vegas also has ten full-time employees entirely dedicated to contact tracing. According to those employees, 98% employees who tested positive contracted the virus outside of the resort.
