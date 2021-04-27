LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 13% of Nevadans have missed their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the state health department.
Public information officer Shannon Litz with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said as of April 26, 12.9% of Nevadans who initiated vaccination are more than four days past due for their second dose. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine both require two doses for full efficacy.
In Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District estimated that approximately 15.7% of those who initiated vaccination have not received their second dose.
According to CDC data, more than 5 million Americans have missed their second dose of the vaccine. Nationwide, that means about 8% of Americans have missed their second dose.
"The Nevada State Immunization Program continues to remind Nevadans of the importance of receiving both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in order to receive the vaccine’s full protection," Litz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.