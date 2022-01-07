LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Thursday that inmate visitation will be temporarily suspended amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to a posting on the Nevada Department of Corrections Facebook page, the agency said that it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in institutions across the state. As a a result, the posting said that as a matter of precaution, all visitation will be temporarily suspended, effective immediately.
