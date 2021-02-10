LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hardware Show announced Wednesday that it will host its 2021 event in Las Vegas in October.
According to a news release, the show will be held Oct. 21-23, at the Las Vegas Convention Center's new West Hall.
“After consulting key industry stakeholders and attendees, the decision to postpone to October was made to ensure maximum safety for all involved and to produce a successful event for all our participants,” said Beth Casson, Event Leader, National Hardware Show. “We know how eager everyone is to come together again, and are excited to unite in a brand new, state-of-the-art space in October."
This year's event will mark the 75th anniversary of the National Hardware Show, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.