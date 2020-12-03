LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced that National Guard troops will remain in Nevada preforming COVID-19 support through early 2021.
The governor's office said the troops will remain on active duty through the at least March of 2021.
The decision to keep National Guard troops in place came from President Trump, after he he issued a memorandum to extend their assignment in several states. Funding for the extension will be split with 25 percent coming from states and 75 percent from federal funds.
“Our Nevada National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to play an indispensable role in our State’s response to COVID-19 by manning testing sites, helping distribute supplies across Nevada, and aiding in the continued recovery efforts,” Gov. Sisolak said. “While there is hope on the horizon with the recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines, our response and recovery efforts remain as critical as ever and Nevada will undoubtedly benefit from the Guard's ability to continue their vital role during this crisis.”
Nevada's National Guard COVID-19 activation has been the largest and lengthiest in history.
Since April, troops have staffed several community based COVID-19 testing sites. Some of the troops worked in Native American communities throughout the state.
“I am grateful the President has recognized the continued need for states to receive financial assistance for the vital role the men and women of the Nevada National Guard provide,” Gov. Sisolak said. “I will continue to strongly advocate for more federal funds to help our public health response efforts and to assist our State’s economic recovery efforts. There is no doubt Nevada has experienced some of the most severe economic impacts in the country as a result of this pandemic and additional federal support is necessary for us to recover.”
National Guard soldiers have provided community based testing, contact tracing, laboratory and logistical support, food distribution and emergency operation center staffing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.