LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After reviewing Clark County School District's plan for re-opening, the National Education Association of Southern Nevada on Thursday said it is "categorically against" opening in person at this time.
In a letter to CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara and the Board of Trustees, NEA President Vicki Kreidel says that the group does not believe CCSD has the infrastructure to support a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and the community.
"If we proceed, it is all but certain that students and their families, as well as staff members and our families, will contract COVID-19. Some will get very ill and die, as some in the District already have. The question you all must ask: how many student, staff, and family deaths are acceptable?" Kreidel said in her letter.
Kreidel noted that as superintendent, Jara was prohibited from appearing in person at the special legislative session, even though safety measures have been put in place such as plexiglass barriers, free handsanitizer, and more.
"Every school building should receive this type of care before reopening, but they will not. We are told it will be safe to go back, yet at the same time, you have stated that you intend to add a “hold harmless clause” to our contract. That is contradictory and does not make us feel any safer," Kreidel said.
Kreidel went on to note that none of their concerns are new. Instead, she says NEA Southern Nevada has been contacting Jara since May about CCSD's re-opening plan.
Kreidel went on to note that the group is disappointed that few educators were among CCSD's re-opening task force.
"We are VERY disappointed that so few educators were included in the District re-opening task force. Further, your choice to not include all types of educators resulted in a plan that does not address all the challenges we will face during implementation."
"We understand you are required to create three complete re-opening plans. It is unfortunate that so much time has been spent on the hybrid/blended plan instead of creating three complete usable plans," Kreidel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.