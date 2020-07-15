NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Brendan Gaughan broadcasts after a practice run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan said in an interview on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have a two-week vacation right now, is the way I'm describing it," Gaughan said in an interview with SiriusXM on Wednesday. "I got a birthday present on Friday, which was my birthday last week, and I tested positive for the coronavirus. So I'm indoors for a couple of weeks."

Gaughan went on to say that he is quarantining with his puppy while his children are staying with friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.