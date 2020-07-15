LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan said in an interview on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have a two-week vacation right now, is the way I'm describing it," Gaughan said in an interview with SiriusXM on Wednesday. "I got a birthday present on Friday, which was my birthday last week, and I tested positive for the coronavirus. So I'm indoors for a couple of weeks."
Gaughan went on to say that he is quarantining with his puppy while his children are staying with friends.
ICYMI: @Brendan62 tells @DanielleTrotta that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is currently in quarantine #SXMOnTrack pic.twitter.com/VwmjD0XQfw— SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) July 15, 2020
