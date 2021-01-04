LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- Some restaurants have closed amid the pandemic, while some restaurants are opening up new revenue streams.
That's the case for Naked City Pizza in Las Vegas.
“We have had to make changes,” said co-owner Christopher Palmeri.
Naked City Pizza has been open for almost 10 years and once had three locations across the valley, but one location was a victim of 2020's harsh economic climate.
Though the doors at the original location are now closed, and so is the dining area at the Paradise Location, Palmeri launched a new way of keeping the other doors open.
“I have wanted to expand a little bit in what we are actually doing in the restaurant," Palmeri said.
Naked City Pizza is now in the smoked meats and barbecue business.
Palmeri explained that pre-pandemic, he had the idea to expand into other foods. Amid the pandemic, he said he found himself with more time and more motivation to move his business into new directions.
“I think it elevates the product that we can offer our customers,” said Palmeri. “The next evolutionary step in my mind was to offer a virtual market.”
Through the pizzeria's website, shoppers can now buy all the ingredients that the restaurant uses in its day-to-day operations and then some. Shoppers can expect to see pizza sauce, smoked meats like bacon or whole hams, and also something unexpected: ketchup.
This is no normal ketchup, Palmeri said, it's Weber’s ketchup from from Buffalo, New York, where he's from.
“[The pandemic] kind of forced us,” said Palmeri, “I have thought about things like, getting into other things like BBQ, a market, or doing our own meats and things like that. I never had the time or wanted to take the plunge. Something like this with the pandemic happening, the restrictions, just a new way of doing business. ... I really think this has led to some breakthroughs. I kind of wish we had started sooner.”
