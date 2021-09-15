UPDATE (Sept. 15) -- Organizers of the upcoming National Association Broadcasters (NAB) show announced Wednesday that the 2021 event has been canceled.
In a statement posted to its website, NAB show said that while they're disappointed they won't be meeting next month in Las Vegas, organizers look forward to seeing attendees in April 2022.
While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Association Broadcasters announced Wednesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all attendees and participants at the upcoming trade show.
Wednesday's announcement comes with less than 60 days until the start of the show, which is being held Oct. 9-13 in Las Vegas.
"We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration," Chris Brown, EVP & Managing Director, Global Connections and Events for NAB, said in the letter.
The announcement from NAB comes following similar news from CES on Tuesday, as organizers for the annual tech trade show announced attendees would be required to show COVID-19 vaccination to attend that convention as well.
"What we've been seeing recently is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through vaccination," SVP of Marketing and Communications at CTA Jean Foster said.
The largest technology show in the world typically brings more than 150,000 people to Las Vegas. The show anticipates there will be less people than normal with limited international travel, but believe the new mandate will bring more attendees and exhibitors not less.
There are already 1,000 exhibitors registered for the January event. Foster said CES will use a third party for the vaccine verification technology.
"In our registration we ask people to submit their credentials anyway so we think at that time we'll be able to collect that data," Foster said.
However, some other conventions like SEMA are holding off on announcing their COVID protocol. The large auto trade show returns to Vegas in November.
"There's been a lot of change over the last several weeks and we're anticipating there is going to be continued change," SEMA VP of events Tom Gattuso said. "So we're going to follow the local guidelines when it's time to make our decision."
While losing some international guests, Gattuso believes 2021 will see pre-pandemic levels of success.
"Tremendous support from our industry and we expect we’ll be able to have our industry connect in November for one of our best shows ever," he said.
The Convention and Visitors Authority told FOX5 they support the decision for events to require vaccines, but will not make it at requirement for events at the Convention Center.
For more information, visit: nabshow.com/2021/attend/health-and-safety/
