LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple unemployment benefit recipients in Nevada reported not receiving their final pandemic assistance benefits Tuesday morning.
The $600 benefit provided by the CARES Act is set to expire July 31. However, multiple people registered with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation told FOX5 they did not receive their July 25 payment.
The federal payment is usually paid out early Tuesday mornings, according to recipients. It isn't immediately clear why some people didn't receive their payment.
In a statement, the agency said "the issue is expected to be resolved tomorrow and all payments will be caught up shortly after the issue is resolved."
Nevada DETR issued the following statement on the matter:
DETR has identified an error in the UI system and staff is working to correct the issue, which has resulted in some claimants reporting they have not received the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation this week. The issue is expected to be resolved tomorrow and all payments will be caught up shortly after the issue is resolved. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise.
As a reminder, claimants file for benefits reflecting the previous week, meaning the first day to file for the week ending July 25 began on July 26. All claimants who are eligible for the federal pandemic unemployment compensation payment will be paid the benefit, including those eligible for retroactive benefits.
For self-employed workers, the deadline for DETR to pay claimants is Tuesday, as ruled by Judge Barry Breslow who adjudicated a lawsuit that several claimants filed against DETR and the State of Nevada for delayed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments.
DETR did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of delayed PUA payments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
My claim was accepted then June 26 all of a sudden my money stopped coming in they said they needed all this documents but yet they already approved me today I did not receive the 5 weeks they owe me! Called all day can’t get thru! Did this happen to anyone else they started paying you then just stopped.
Yes, as an independent contractor and self employed Fitness trainer and nutritionist I am getting hit real hard. DETR has declined me twice claiming my lack of qork has nothing to do with the pandemic. I have classes in the recreation centers which still aren't open and those were my bread and butter. Not to mention the fact that clients are hesitant to get near anyone. It has gotten much harder to secure new clients and do my Free evaluations because no one wants to meet up face to face. I keep applying and hear nothing back from DETR or EmployNevada. Keep fighting!
So, the day that DETR is supposed to pay PUA claims, the system suddenly has a "glitch" and fails to pay the rest of us? Does anyone believe that?
Well I was one of those people that had their payments stop magically. So they should have restarted today, they didn't. Who would have thought that the system is still screwed up. I have started making plans to never receive the rest. I guess the state of nv needed it to pay for the school year.....or possibly line their own pockets. I think the only fraud happening is the state not paying approved benefits.there isn't another state with problems even close to the amount ours has. Maybe the feds should look into it.
DETR could be claiming you were overpaid and is withholding your benefits to pay back the money you never received.
DOJ needs to investigate the unethical practices of this operation, which continues to further victimizes suffering Nevadans.
What's new nothing changed a complete failure. What can be a possible excuse for this mishap??? The people running the organization don't care they have a job. Maybe keep one of their paychecks and see how they react to the situation. FBI needs to investigate!!!
