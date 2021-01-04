LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multigenerational household lost its patriarch on Sunday and is asking for donations to help with expenses.
Nine of the 11 family members tested positive for COVID-19. At one point, all nine were quarantining in the homes master bedroom.
Eric Sodetani, the family patriarch, died from COVID-19.
“We are so broken. We don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. They have guidelines. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands. The life you save may not be your own, but maybe your loved one,” said Sodetani’s wife, Denise Fernandez.
The Sodetani family is asking for donations to cover expenses.
To donate, click here.
