LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of the Mr. Olympia fitness competition announced this week that they will move its 2020 event from Las Vegas to Orlando.
Mr. Olympia 2020 was to be held at the Planet Hollywood from Dec. 17-20. However, due to limitations on crowds amid the pandemic, organizers made the decision to move the event to Orlando.
In a FAQ section on the Mr. Olympia website, organizers provided the below response as to why the event moved locations.
Recent announcements by the Nevada Governor have forced Las Vegas venues to invoke crowd restrictions limiting audiences to only 250 spectators, forcing most ticket holders to stay home. In an effort to protect the interests of the fans, Olympia Weekend will instead be held in Central Florida at the Orange County Convention Center, located in the heart of Orlando.
In terms of Mr. Olympia returning to Las Vegas in 2021, organizers said they will "announce plans for 2021 in the coming weeks."
