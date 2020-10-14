LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's eviction moratorium is set to expire at midnight on Oct. 14, but the Centers for Disease Control federal order remains in place through the end of the year with limited circumstances.
Clark County is reminding tenants to follow specific guidelines to suspend any eviction notices.
“Anyone facing the prospect of eviction needs to know that they are generally prohibited by the CDC order through December 31st – but not in all cases,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “It’s imperative that those who find themselves in such circumstances learn whether they are covered or not, and, if so, that they take the steps necessary to protect themselves and their families.”
The CDC will cover tenants if they meet the following requirements:
- Have used their best effort to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing;
- Expect to earn no more than $99,000 during 2020, were not required to report income to the IRS in 2019, or received a stimulus check under the federal CARES Act;
- Are unable to pay the full rent due to substantial loss of household income, reduction in wages or hours, were laid-off, or experienced extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses;
- Are using their best effort to make partial payments of rent as close to full payment as their circumstances permit; and
- Would likely be rendered homeless or forced to move and live in close quarters in a shared living setting if evicted.
- Engage in criminal activity while on the premises;
- Threaten the health or safety of another resident;
- Damage or pose an immediate and significant risk of damage to the property;
- Violate any applicable building code, health ordinance, or similar regulation relating to health and safety; or
- Violate any other non-financial contractual obligations.
Tenants who have gotten notices to vacate can still fill out the CDC paperwork to suspend their eviction. There is no deadline to submit the documents.
Once the CDC paperwork is completed, tenants must give their landlords a copy. The landlord cannot attempt to remove a tenant in any way once the CDC order is submitted. Eviction notices beyond what's provided in the CDC order is prohibited, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, evictions resulting from the expiration of the tenant’s lease, “no-cause” evictions, and evictions of tenants-at-will.
The CDC protection doesn't protect tenants from typical obligations like paying rent. Late or unpaid rent payments will still be the tenants responsibility. Landlords still have the right charge penalties. Late payments are not a basis for eviction.
Landlords who violate the CDC eviction order could face fines. Fines range from $100,00 to $250,000 if the violation results in death. Jail time could also be possible.
Tenants can visit the CDC website to complete their declaration forms.
