LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is working to find out why 36% of second dose appointments are "no shows" at Clark County public vaccine sites.
The issue was raised before the state's COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday.
One of the reasons could be hesitancy over getting the second dose of the vaccine due to side effects, which range from fatigue to flu-like symptoms.
Other reasons suspected, according to the SNHD, could be patients visiting a pharmacy or local clinic closer to home, or booking multiple appointments at once.
Dr. Christina Madison of the Public Health Pharmacist and associate professor of Roseman University explains the importance of getting your second dose in the recommended timeframe.
Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine is still effective at fighting the new variants from the U.K. and South Africa, but the mutations could have a diminished effect.
"That second dose is critical, with these new variants, to make sure you have protection for the next year to year and a half," Dr. Madison said.
Some people are postponing the second dose to make sure they get proper time off work. It's recommended to get both doses by a maximum of 42 days in between.
Madison suggests staying very hydrated and drinking electrolytes prior to the second dose, and treating any pain, fever or fatigue with Tylenol or other medicine afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.