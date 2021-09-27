LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 70% of Clark County residents age 12 or older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
To date, SNHD has administered 2,486,149 total doses of the vaccine. More than 75% of people 18 years of age or older have initiated vaccination.
SNHD reports 1,173,320 vaccinations have been completed. More than 62% of adults have completed vaccination and more than 57% of those eligible have completed vaccination.
SNHD says this comes as the virus' positivity rate is declining in the area.
The agency encouraged everyone who got one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to schedule their second dose to be fully protected.
“This achievement is a demonstration of how committed our community members are to taking care of themselves and each other,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen with SNHD in a written media release. “It is also a reflection of the hard work of our staff and response partners. Through our combined and sustained efforts, we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and get back to enjoying our pre-pandemic lives.”
SNHD urged residents to continue proper mask wearing, washing hands frequently, staying home while sick and getting a flu vaccine. Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or has symptoms is asked to get tested.
- To schedule a vaccination appointment, click here.
- To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here.
Beginning Friday through Saturday, Oct, 25, SNHD will offer expanded evening and weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours at its 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Southern Nevada Community Health Center:
- Friday and Monday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
