LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in central Las Vegas has released more than 50 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, according to the hospital.
The milestone was celebrated with the release of patient David Reifer, said Sunrise communications director Dan McFadden. Reifer "is doing great and was ready to go home to be with his family."
Sunrise healthcare staffers gathered in the hospital hallways to celebrate Reifer's discharge from the hospital about 4:30 p.m. on April 25.
