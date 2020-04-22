UPDATE (April 23): Nevada Health Response reported 4,208 positive COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths statewide Thursday morning.
According to state data, 42,709 total tests have been performed with 30,541 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 3,314 positive COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths in Clark County.
UPDATE (April 22): Nevada Health Response on Wednesday evening is reporting 4,081 positive COVID-19 cases and 187 deaths.
According to state data, 41,534 total tests have been performed with 29,807 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 3,218 positive COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths in Clark County. Deaths jumped by 9 in the county from Tuesday.
UPDATE (April 21): Nevada Health Response reported 3,937 positive COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths statewide Tuesday morning.
According to state data, more than 40,000 tests have been performed with 29,118 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 3,099 positive COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths in Clark County Tuesday morning.
Original report: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Monday morning reported 3,830 total COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths statewide.
According to state data, 39,528 total tests have been completed with 28,517 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported 2,998 total COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in Clark County. The Clark County Coroner's Office investigated two cases under jurisdiction of their office on Monday.
"These are the only investigations related to COVID-19 which fell under the jurisdiction of CCOCME that are completed at this time," said Coroner John Fudenberg.
- Francisco Alvarez-Novoa, 76, of Las Vegas, died April 4. The cause of death was COVID-19 infection, and other significant conditions were hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The manner of death was natural.
- Yuan-Chi Huang, 75, of Las Vegas, died April 1. The cause of death was COVID-19 infection, and other significant conditions were hypertensive cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellutis. The manner of death was natural.
Churchill County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Monday.
According to a news release, the victim was a male in his 50s who had underlying medical conditions. The man died on Saturday, Churchill County said.
More lies. They are blaming other illness deaths on it. 81,000 died in US from influenza(flu) from Oct 2017- Mar 2018. Look it up on CDC. Was that a pandemic? No you morons!!!!
Influenza has caused pandemics in the past, but there two key differences between COVID-19 and Influenza. First there is no vaccine for COVID-19, second it has much higher death rate than the flu. If COVID becomes as widespread as the flu we could see numbers that dwarf influenza.
