LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Monday morning is reporting 3,830 total COVID-19 cases and 158 deaths statewide.
According to state data, 39,528 total tests have been completed with 28,517 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday is reporting 2,998 total COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in Clark County.
