The Nevada Health Response reported 3,728 total cases in the state.
In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 137 total deaths and 2,940 cases.
UPDATE (April 18): The state of Nevada reported 155 deaths caused by the new coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon.
The Nevada Health Response reported 3,626 total cases in the state.
In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 133 total deaths and 2,882 cases.
UPDATE (APRIL 17): Nevada Health Response reported 3,524 positive COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths statewide Friday morning.
According to state data, 35,955 tests have been performed with 26,238 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,738 positive coronavirus cases and 124 deaths in Clark County. SNHD said they would discuss the new cases in a virtual press conference Friday morning.
UPDATE (APRIL 16): Nevada Health Response is reporting 3,321 positive COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths statewide Thursday night
According to the state's data, 34,504 tests have been completed, with 25,130 tests coming back as negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday is reporting 2,625 positive COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in Clark County.
UPDATE (APRIL 15): Nevada Health Response reported 3,211 positive COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths statewide as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The state reported 33,437 total coronavirus tests conducted so far, with 24,444 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday morning reported 2,559 total COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths in Clark County.
UPDATE (APRIL 14): As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nevada Health Response is reporting 3,088 positive COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths statewide.
The state is reporting that 32,178 total tests have been completed with 23,573 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,509 coronavirus cases in Clark County and 106 deaths. SNHD said approximately 45% of county cases have recovered.
In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Sisolak said 340 patients were hospitalized in Nevada with COVID-19. He said 59% of hospital beds were in use, 10% of those were COVID-19 patients. About 69% of the ICU beds were in use with about one-third of those being COVID-19 patients, he said. Additionally, 37% of the state's ventilators were in use, with 39% of those being COVID-19 patients.
4.14.20 Daily SitRep by FOX5 on Scribd
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Monday evening reported 2,971 positive COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths statewide.
According to the state's data, 30,628 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, with 22,493 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reports 2,444 total COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in Clark County. SNHD on Sunday released a number of those who have recovered: 1,028, or 44.23%.
According to the Nevada Health Response daily situation report, 61% of the states hospital rooms were in use, as were 68% of the ICU rooms and 37% of the state's ventilators.
(2) comments
I wonder how many less deaths there would have been had Sisolak not prohibited doctors from prescribing life saving medication.
I think he made the logical decision. Studies have been inconclusive and it does not make sense to subject people to potentially deadly side effects unnecessarily. But I am just one opinion floating upon endless ether of the internet.
