LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clark County, officials announced Monday.
According to a news release, as of April 5, the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County, University Medical Center, the Nevada National Guard, the local cities, EMS providers, pharmacies and other community partners have initiated 663,905 doses of the vaccine, completed 362,208 doses, and administered a total of 1,026,113 COVID-19 vaccines.
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Health District’s Board of Health, provided the following statement:
We can be proud of our community’s response to the pandemic, and now that vaccines are more widely available we need the support of our local employers and all Las Vegas Valley residents to get vaccinated so we can put the pandemic behind us,” said . “We also want to remind people that as we take steps to reopen our economy it continues to be important for everyone to keep doing the things that help limit the spread of the virus including washing hands and wearing face coverings and social distancing in public places. These measures in addition to getting as many people vaccinated as possible are the keys to fully reopening our economy and getting back to normal.
The release notes that the "COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and available at Health District and community partner clinics throughout Southern Nevada." People can register for an appointment at www.SNHD.info/covid-vaccine or access additional clinic location information at www.NVCOVIDFighter.com.
Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, provided the following statement:
It is through the extraordinary efforts of our partners, our staff, and the public’s own commitment to their health and the health of our community that so many people have been vaccinated. This is a tremendous accomplishment, and we must continue to build on these achievements to stop the pandemic. I urge everyone who can get vaccinated to do so, and to continue to take the recommended precautions to stay healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.