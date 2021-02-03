LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Of 174,665 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered in Clark County, about 11% are second doses.
The Southern Nevada Health District opened the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday for second dose appointments only. Health district officials said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday that they are working on improving systems for booking vaccine appointments.
The district also released information about the demographics of vaccine distribution in Clark County -- 40% of patients were white, 11% Asian, 10% Hispanic, 5% Black, 16% other and 16% were unknown race.
The 65 and older age group received 42% of vaccines administered. The 25-49 age group received the second largest share of vaccines, composing 28% of total patients. The 50-65 age group composed less than the younger group, at 16%.
The health district has said that it is contacting patients who received their first dose at one of the sites it operates, which includes Cashman Center, pop-up clinics at Western High School and Jerome Mack Middle School, and other clinics hosted by local government partners.
Patients who received their first dose from a SNHD-operated site, who have not yet been contacted, can attempt to book a second-dose appointment on the SNHD website or by calling the health district at 702-759-4636.
Scott Black, chairman for the district's board of health, acknowledged that some people have had challenges successfully booking and getting vaccine appointments.
"I personally know, and I know everyone at the health district is fully cognizant and aware that there are people who are frustrated because they're unable to get the appointments for the vaccine right away. I know, in a perfect world, we all want to know exactly when, exactly where, exactly how we will be able to get vaccinated," Black said. "It's important to remember that we're literally building infrastructure to deliver vaccines at the same time that we're receiving the vaccines to distribute them."
Black added that the amount of vaccines the health district administers is entirely dependent on how much it receives from Nevada's federal allocation.
According to District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, Nevada is receiving approximately 20,000 to 25,000 doses from the federal government per week. The district and state officials have said they expect that allocation to increase in coming weeks as they work with the federal government.
The Southern Nevada Health District's latest vaccine report is available here:
