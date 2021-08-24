LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the Pfizer vaccine now fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pediatricians are getting more questions from parents asking to vaccinate children younger than 12.
On Monday, the FDA fully approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, meaning the vaccine legally can be administered to populations younger than 12.
Although it is legal for kids younger than 12 to get the Pfizer vaccine, the CDC is not authorizing it.
Dr. Terence McAllister of Desert Valley Pediatrics says he's seeing a rise in calls from parents eager to vaccinate their children younger than 12. It's a trend being seen across the nation since Monday, he said.
McAllister and other top healthcare officials are advising those parents to wait for more data to be released.
"Kids are different. Their metabolisms are different. The way they respond to medications or vaccines is different," McAllister said. "We're still gathering data on those younger kids. There are studies ongoing to find out if this vaccine is effective and to find out if there are any unexpected or different side effects from it than we see in older kids."
For parents concerned about the safety of their children at school, McAllister said the best things kids can do at this point is wear a mask.
