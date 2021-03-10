LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It may not be long now before Nevadans get relief money from President Joe Biden's newly approved COVID-19 relief package.
"If you're a family of four and making under $150,000 a year, your dependents can also benefit. You can get about $5,600 in direct checks,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Psaki talked with FOX5 News this week about benefits in the bill.
"There's a benefit of about $300 a week that we've extended through September. And also for the first $10,000, just over $10,000, of unemployment insurance benefits that anyone who is eligible, who applies for gets, they won't have to pay taxes on them. So this ensures that there's an extension that goes farther into the year as people are still getting back on their feet and trying to go back to work," said Psaki.
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus supported the measure and says it helps in many ways, including providing the $1400 checks for individuals making less than $75,000 per year. She broke out the following amounts to Nevada:
- $3 billion to Nevada
- Nearly $440 million to Clark County
- $130 million to Las Vegas
- $836 million to CCSD to safely return to class
- $170 million to McCarran International Airport for expected return of travelers
- $130 million to RTC of Southern Nevada
There is also a child tax credit, money for rent and utility assistance and subsidies to cover COBRA health insurance premiums of unemployed or furloughed workers.
Some Republicans have criticized the bill, pointing to the ballooning national debt and call it an unnecessary liberal wish list, with some money not connected at all to COVID-19.
"Most of this bill has nothing to do with COVID itself. It's just a big gift from the Democratic majorities in both Houses," said Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee.
"Outside of stimulus payments, nearly half won't even be spent this year," said Republican Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner.
Biden is expected to sign the bill this Friday.
