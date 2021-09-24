LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A young Las Vegas boy is going "viral" on social media after his mom shared the story of a cute conversation he had with a photographer during a recent picture day at his school.
According to the boy's mom, Nicole Peoples, a photographer instructed her 6-year-old son Mason that he could remove his face mask for his school pictures. However, the boy didn't oblige, saying that his mom told him to keep his mask on at all times unless he was eating and far away from everyone.
The mom shared the conversation below on her Facebook page:
Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.
Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.
Photographer: I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures.
Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.
Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?
Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!
Photographer: Ok, say cheese!
Because he refused to remove his face mask, Mason's school picture was taken with his mask on.
While his mom said in the post that she was proud of the first grader for sticking to his word, she says she should have been more clear about the rules on this day.
