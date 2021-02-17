LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced it did not received its shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week due to ongoing harsh weather across the country.
As a result, second dose appointments will be canceled and rescheduled starting Thursday. Those who were expected to get a second dose next week will be rescheduled the following week.
The SNHD will also only administer second dose vaccines next week. No first dose appointments will be scheduled.
Pfizer vaccine appointments are unaffected, as shipments arrived on time, according to SNHD officials. SNHD said the second dose of the vaccine can be administered within 40 days, so the delay should not impact anyone's immunization.
BREAKING: @moderna_tx shipments did not arrive, and starting tomorrow, second dose appointments will be cancelled and rescheduled. Waiting for more information. @FOX5Vegas— Jaclyn Schultz (@JaclynFOX5Vegas) February 17, 2021
Clark County Fire's Greg Cassel said as of Feb. 16, the SNHD has administered approximately 304,000 total vaccines so far.
SNHD also said Cashman Center would be closed Tuesday due to scheduled training.
HOW TO RESCHEDULE
According to SNHD, a new call center will launch Thursday morning to reschedule second dose appointments for those impacted. SNHD said those impacted would receive a call to reschedule appointments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
