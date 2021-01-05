LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vaccine company Moderna gave the green light for stage three trial participants to find out if they got the placebo or the actual COVID-19 vaccine, and be given the chance to get the real thing.
Thirty thousand Americans took part in the trials, which led to Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization. Health officials determined that the required two doses of the vaccine is 94% effective at preventing infection or severe illness.
Starting this week, patients can request to be "unblinded," receive the real vaccine, and if they already did, can choose to remain in the study.
Any participant that asked to be unblinded earlier, received the Pfizer different vaccine, or is found to be a placebo recipient will be unenrolled from the Moderna study entirely.
Those who continue will be monitored for months or years to come to determine how long antibodies will last.
Mark Craven, Katie Craven and her mother, 91-year-old Ruth Sidorowicz all signed up for the local vaccine trial at Wake Clinical Research Center. A total of 515 people are part of Moderna's local study.
"We all signed up at the same time and we all went in at the same time," Katie Craven said.
"Its so important... this is the answer," said Sidorowicz, who looks forward to bowling again twice a week.
"Two generations. We’re not afraid of it. We’re not fearful about the vaccine," said Mark Craven.
