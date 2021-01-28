LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Moderna and Pfizer have begun clinical trials for children 12 and older, and there’s hopes that clinical trials for a broader age range can begin nationwide and in Las Vegas.
“From a public health standpoint, in terms of limiting the spread of the disease, I’d like to think it’s important for kids to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Levin of the Wake Clinical Research Center.
The team at the center helped complete Phase Three trials for Moderna’s vaccine for adults, and hopes they could supervise trials for children as well.
Moderna started a trial for 12 to 17-year-olds, and Pfizer started a trial for those 12 to 15. Smaller children will require different trials with smaller doses.
Though the the American Association of Pediatrics says severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children, long-term effects are still unknown.
Children with certain health conditions, such as asthma, obesity, and neurological conditions, are more at risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, children with mild or no symptoms can still spread the virus to others.
The risk is a concern for Jessica Allen, an educator with the Clark County Schools at Grey Elementary, whose son has asthma.
"If he were to contract this [virus], it would impact him," Allen said.
Allen has received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Lenny Lither, also a teacher, would prefer his children continue to distance learn until the vaccine is available, for the sake of his family. His mother has a pacemaker, and he and his adult sister are also higher risk of complications.
"I want to wait to get the vaccines for my kids," Lither said.
