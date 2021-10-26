LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District says Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster COVID-19 shots are now available at its clinic locations.
In a news release, the Health District said that for people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster at 6 months or more after they received their second dose:
- 65 years and older
- 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
- 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions, which include but are not limited to: cancer, chronic heart, lung and kidney diseases, dementia, diabetes, down syndrome, HIV, overweight and obesity, pregnancy, organ transplants, and stroke.
- 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings, including health care workers and frontline essential workers. A complete list of eligible occupations is available on the Health District website.
SNHD says that as of Oct. 25, 2,615,794 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clark County. More than 75% of adults have initiated vaccination and more than 70% of those currently eligible (people 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Health District, for people who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster doses are recommended for those who were vaccinated two or more months ago, regardless of age or other underlying risk factors.
The release notes that people can get the booster dose with same vaccine as they initially received or with a different vaccine.
An additional dose is also recommended for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems, according to the release. This additional dose can be administered 28 days after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine has been received. Individuals who receive this additional dose should get the same vaccine they initially received, the Health District says.
Health District and community clinic sites can be found at snhd.info/covid-vaccine.
