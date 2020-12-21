LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A second vaccine has arrived in the state of Nevada, according to a tweet posted by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"Nevada's first shipment of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today," Sisolak wrote. "While we wait for a widespread vaccine distribution, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing & stay home when you can.
Nevada’s first shipment of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today. Thanks to @CCHealthEd for sharing these photos! While we wait for a widespread vaccine distribution, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing & stay home when you can. pic.twitter.com/ohKo9krkFc— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 21, 2020
The governor said the photos were provided by Carson City Health & Human Services. Joining Pfizer, Moderna is the second approved vaccine to be distributed in the U.S.
