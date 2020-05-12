LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lights from the Las Vegas Strip are moving into valley neighborhoods to shine the spotlight on local businesses finally opening their doors.
Kre8 Media, owner of iconic mobile billboards that parade up and down the Strip, has donated close to $200,000 in local ads to valley businesses.
The company stopped running ads on Las Vegas Boulevard when the Strip shut down, but now the ads are going local for free.
Starting Tuesday night, six of the company's mobile billboards will circle from Summerlin to Henderson to Centennial Hills, with free ads highlighting 72 businesses.
"People are used to the flashing lights on the Strip and the "wow" factor. It's exciting to bring the ads to the local community," said Jeremie Watkins with Kre8 media. "It's obviously hard times. We wanted, at Kre8, to lend a helping hand."
The donated ads to businesses from hair salons, doctor's offices, attorneys, restaurants and other local businesses and franchises will run for three weeks.
