LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- “I don’t really want to load up a dirty, greasy grimy bike into the back of my car. Not everyone owns a pickup truck they can do that with. So that’s where we come in,” said Velofix Las Vegas owner, Tracy Fossen.
Valley bike shops have been partially open as essential businesses during the pandemic. Most can do repairs while social distancing, and many people depend on bikes as their only (essential) form of transportation.
The owner of Velofix’s Las Vegas franchise says he too runs a bike shop, but his comes to your front door.
“We’re very busy,” Fossen said. “With all this coronavirus going on all these people are going into their garages and seeing all these bikes hung up collecting cobwebs and they go, hey, we should get out and start riding!”
Tracy said he’s serviced some people who don’t feel comfortable going to their local bike shop and others who don’t have a way to get to a shop because of mechanical issues.
He says the entire bike industry being impacted right now.
“Talking to a couple of the local shops, they’re backed up two or three weeks,” he said. “One of the stores had close to 300 bikes waiting to be repaired.”
To make a Velofix appointment with Tracy, call 1-800-VELOFIX or email tracy.fossen@velofix.com.
