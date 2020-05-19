LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas has announced it will reopen its doors on Sunday, May 31, contingent on the State of Nevada and local authorities lifting general restrictions.
According to a news release, as it reopens, the Mob Museum will have new public health protocols in place, which it says were developed in accordance with the CDC, Southern Nevada Health District guidelines and industry specific best practices, to ensure the well-being and safety of all staff and guests.
As part of the reopening, the museum will provide each guest with a complimentary bottle of FDA approved 80 percent ethanol liquid hand sanitizer, produced in the Museum's distillery, for a limited time.
In addition to existing sanitization procedures and health and safety protocols, the Mob Museum has announced the following policies in response to the pandemic:
- All individuals will be required to wear face masks for the duration of their time inside the Museum, with exceptions made only at management discretion in situations where sufficient alternative precautions are possible. Upon entering the building, each guest will receive a complimentary face mask to use if one is not already in possession.
- The Museum will limit entry to approximately one-third of its previous operating capacity, and individual exhibit spaces will have capacity levels kept to half of posted fire code.
- Purchasing tickets in advance online or over the phone with selected dates and times will be strongly encouraged to manage capacity.
- A wellness check process will be employed for all individuals entering the building to reduce the likelihood of preventable exposure. This will include temperature checks with no-contact scanners for all employees, volunteers, vendors and guests.
- Included with every ticket purchased, for a limited time, each guest will be provided with a complimentary bottle of 80 percent ethanol hand sanitizer. Guests may also opt for complimentary gloves and a stylus for use on Museum interactives.
- Exhibits throughout the Museum have been reconfigured to better manage guest flow and to reduce physical handling. In some cases, videos and interactives have been modified.
- High-efficiency particulate air filters will be used in The Underground for optimal filtration.
- Speakeasy seating will be no more than half of fire code, with a minimum of six feet separation between tables. Single-use menus and other table service precautions will minimize contact.
- The frequency of deep sanitizing occurring after-hours will be dramatically increased. The process and disinfectants used will be certified by a hospital grade cleaning service.
Upon reopening, the Mob Museum will offer a special hour for the vulnerable population and their caretakers on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.