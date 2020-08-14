LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts international on Friday announced that it will reopen the Mirage on Aug. 27 after being closed since March due to the pandemic.
“As we have slowly and thoughtfully reintroduced our properties across the country, we have placed the health and safety of our guests and employees first at all times,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO and President. “Reopening The Mirage allows us to bring many more of our employees back to work, which is critical in the recovery of our community.”
The Mirage will join Bellagio, New York-New York, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, the Signature at MGM Grand, Delano Las Vegas, Excalibur and the Luxor, which have all already reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.