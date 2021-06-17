LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino announced it will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, June 18.
The clinic will operate between 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. The retail outlet is hosting the clinic in partnership with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District.
It is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Appointments are not required, and the clinic will have Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Those who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be referred to other local resources to schedule a second dose appointment.
The clinic will take place in the venue across from V Theater inside the Miracle Mile Shops.
Those who receive a vaccination will get a coupon book with more than 50 shopping and dining offers at the Miracle Mile Shops.
