LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip has announced it is no longer opening on Thursday, June 4.
Located at Planet Hollywood, the shops announced in a tweet Wednesday morning that it would now be opening on June 9.
"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and guests, we have decided to move our opening date to Tuesday, June 9th," Miracle Mile Shops Las Vegas said in a Facebook post.
"We look forward to welcoming you back to an environment that exceeds the CDC guidelines," the Shops added.
Upon reopening, Miracle Mile says it will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
