LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Getting doses to minorities and at-risk communities continues to be a challenge in Clark County. When it comes to vaccine distribution, white people comprise 41 % of those vaccinated, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. Asians make up almost 11%, Hispanics just over 10%, and African Americans around 6%.
After Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak criticized Clark County's vaccine rollout for not targeting minority communities enough, city and county officials shared their efforts Wednesday to get shots in the arms of residents in underserved areas.
Areas of North and Northwest Las Vegas represent some of the county's most diverse communities, and sadly, officials say it's these communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
"Vaccination rates in the African American community, as well as in our immigrant communities, are not what they should be, because of the fear and also mistrust. This cannot be overlooked,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II.
At the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center on Wednesday, city and county officials addressed the problems.
"Residents in these neighborhoods have registered for the vaccine at a much lower rate than any other part of the county,” said Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, City of North Las Vegas.
FOX5 spoke with one elderly woman who was receiving the vaccine on Wednesday. She told us she had reservations about it at first.
"I was kind of afraid of it,” said Mary Davis. “But, now I guess it's okay because I see so many people doing it, and I haven't heard anything bad happen to nobody that's taken it, so I decided I'd take my shots.”
Prior to Wednesday, she said she received a call to her home by health officials, suggesting she register for a vaccination appointment.
It’s a part of new local efforts to improve outreach.
"With targeted events for our seniors, I think we'll see statistics change,” said Jeff Quinn, public health preparedness manager with the Southern Nevada Health District.
Davis said her theory is that many of her friends and neighbors are afraid of the vaccine. It's this kind of distrust that officials said they’re hoping to squash by getting the word out via community partnerships -- at churches, schools, and beyond.
Goynes-Brown said they are targeting underserved and under-vaccinated neighborhoods for pop-up vaccine events, like the one currently being held at the MLK Jr. Senior Center. This week, the facility is offering more than 400 appointments each day to people who live in nearby zip codes.
If your parent or grandparent is over 70, officials are urging younger people to sign their loved ones up online.
“It really is a team effort,” said Quinn.
They said a phone number for scheduling vaccine appointments has also been set up for people with limited access to the Internet or a computer.
In the meantime, David said she is going to tell her friends to get signed up.
“I'm glad I did. And I'm gonna encourage others to do it. Because a lot of my friends depend on what I say. So I will let them know,” said Davis.
Click here to access the vaccine appointment registration page.
