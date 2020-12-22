LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Medical experts say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, but many in the Black and Latino communities said they won't take it.
"We are seeing a skyrocketing number of infections in the Latino community, in the African American community," said Ruben Kihuen, director of external affairs for Immigrant Home Foundation. "At this point, it's either you take the vaccine, or you're running the risk of getting the virus and potentially losing your life."
Immigrant Home Foundation has been around for 15 years and Kihuen said in that time, it has built trust with those who come from countries where they couldn’t trust the government.
"We're using that credibility and trust to inform an educate the community as to why they need to get vaccinated," Kihuen said.
Chief medical officer for Walgreens Dr. Kevin Ban said providing services to people in underserved areas is a core value for the company, including when it comes to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible.
"We're going to have mobile clinics," Dr. Ban said. "We're going to have offsite clinics in churches, in community centers. Our intention is to support these communities to make sure they have all of the resources that they need to be healthy through this pandemic."
But even with the push, will communities of color actually take it?
"When it comes to the medical industry and the African American community, we don't have a good relationship," said Minister Stretch Sanders, president of New Era Las Vegas, a group that advocates for the health and wellness of the black community.
"We remember there was a time we were given syphilis during certain experiments where black babies were killed," Sanders said. "That history still lingers today.
"There is distrust in any new vaccine," Kihuen said. "There was distrust when there was a vaccine for the flu and for many other viruses of the past. We have to trust in scientists. We have to trust in doctors."
