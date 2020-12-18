LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Education efforts are underway to help minority communities sign up get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
Hispanic organizations and advocates are working to inform the public of a need for a vaccine.
According to the NV Health Response website, Hispanics make up 38 percent of the state's recorded COVID-19 cases. The high case numbers are attributed to multigenerational households, and employment in hospitality, service and essential industries, causing challenges for social distancing.
Latino nurses are working to inform patients of the need for the vaccine.
"We're at high risk. We really really need to make sure of that need to understand how vital and important this vaccine is," aid Lisa Pacheco of the Nevada Hispanic Nurses Association.
"Education is more than half of nursing care. We are patient advocates first and foremost," Pacheco said.
Organizations like Esta en Tus Manos have been working to inform Latino communities about COVID-19 testing, resources, economic aid and now the state's tiers for the vaccine rollout.
"We know the Latino community needs the vaccine, just as much as everybody else out there," said Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who helped spearhead the project.
Diaz addressed concerns of many Latinos and other Nevadans, which includes collection of personal information. She said testing site only collect very basic information, and the goal will be the same for vaccinations; records make sure you are not vaccinated more than two doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.