LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Miller's Ale House locations in Southern Nevada will remain closed "for the foreseeable future."
The restaurant chain said that "casual dining restaurants have been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement provided to FOX5.
Miller's Ale House went on to say in the statement that it is continuing to evaluate the future viability of each of its locations in this new retail environment. With the Nevada locations remaining closed for the "foreseeable future," the company confirmed that it has released its furloughed employees.
"For the foreseeable future, our two Nevada restaurants will remain closed, and as such we have made the difficult decision to release our furloughed team members," Miller's Ale House said.
Miller's Ale House had two restaurants in Southern Nevada, a location at Town Square in Las Vegas and a location in Henderson on Stephanie Street.
