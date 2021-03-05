LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With pool season and warmer weather arriving, it's likely some college students will be traveling to celebrate spring break.
While college students usually head to places like Miami for the break, their city manager has a different place in mind for vacationers.
On Thursday, Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila told visitors celebrating in Miami to instead come to Vegas.
"If you want to party without restrictions, then go somewhere else, go to Vegas," Aguila said. "Miami beach is not going to tolerate anarchy for spring break 2021."
However, here in Las Vegas, COVID-19 safety protocols and restrictions are still in place.
Local restaurants and bars can only hold 35%, and people are still required to wear a mask and social distance.
FOX5 has reached out to Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Governor Steve Sisolak for comment, but have not heard back yet.
