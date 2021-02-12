LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts has adjusted capacity limits for several strip shows that include Brad Garrett's Comedy Club, Carrot Top, Fantasy and Thunder from Down Under.
According to MGM Resorts, Brad Garett's Comedy Club will increase capacity to 100 people and perform in the Studio Ballroom at the MGM Grand casino starting Feb. 18.
At the Luxor, Carrot Top and Fantasy will welcome 100 audience members and preform in the Luxor theater starting Feb.19.
Thunder from Down Under at the Excalibur casino will move from a 50 person audience to 100 beginning Feb. 15.
These capacity adjustments come one day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced an increase to gatherings.
All of the shows will continue to follow MGM Resorts' seven-point safety plan.
